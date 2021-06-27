Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,228 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.52% of Integer worth $197,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $94.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.97.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

