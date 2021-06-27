Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $43.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $43.00 price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

