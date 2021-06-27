International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

