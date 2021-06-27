Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

IVA has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

