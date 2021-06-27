Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

