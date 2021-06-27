Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 4%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.