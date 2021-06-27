IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 98.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 610,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 302,264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 44.9% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 5,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 534,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,231,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

