iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,398 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,960 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

