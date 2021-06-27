iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 138.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 104,677 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,759,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 906.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

