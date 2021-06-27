iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,994 shares. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.15.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

