Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Shares of PUM opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.09. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a fifty-two week high of €97.36 ($114.54).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

