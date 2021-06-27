Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700,437 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

