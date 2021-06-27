Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €340.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €315.00 ($370.59) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Get adidas alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €311.35 ($366.29) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €285.30.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.