Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 2,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$55.38 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$59.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.