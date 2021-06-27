JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in JFrog by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JFrog by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.40. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

