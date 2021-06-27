JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 9.7% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 27,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,065,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 2,055.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

