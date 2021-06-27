Joe Allanson Sells 313 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20.

On Friday, April 23rd, Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62.

On Monday, April 19th, Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23.

On Friday, April 16th, Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72.

NYSE CRM opened at $241.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

