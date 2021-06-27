John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.80 Million

Brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will report $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $142.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock valued at $913,511. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

