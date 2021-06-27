Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

