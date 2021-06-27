JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

AWE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

LON:AWE opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

