JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 280,954 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $15,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,499 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

