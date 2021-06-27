JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $16,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Barnes Group stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

