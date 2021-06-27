JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $15,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

