JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54.

