JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of CVB Financial worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 536.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 107,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.