JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $325.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.31.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $300.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 12 month low of $115.23 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,379,248 shares of company stock worth $376,486,632 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.0% in the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 363,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

