JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 95,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

