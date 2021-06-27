JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,217 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

