JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 626,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Umpqua worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Umpqua by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

