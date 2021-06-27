JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stake Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.30% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 474,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $54.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34.

