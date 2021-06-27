JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stake Cut by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 34,365.1% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,996,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,768 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 835,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 296,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after buying an additional 47,762 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 281,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.06.

