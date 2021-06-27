Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 771,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.