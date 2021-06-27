Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Kadant worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $551,558. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI opened at $178.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

