Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 2,385 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

