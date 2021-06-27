Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 4,411 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

