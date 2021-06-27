Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys New Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 158,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 399,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,825 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,776 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.