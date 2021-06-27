Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $136.19 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

