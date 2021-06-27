Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $80,009,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,232,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $44,576,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,231,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 738,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 653,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

