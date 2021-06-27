KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $175,147,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,781,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

