KeyCorp Raises Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target to $86.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.75 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $18,086,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.