KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Cap Hits $132.17 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $16.98 or 0.00051812 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.17 million and approximately $16.58 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00109503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00162695 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,839.23 or 1.00213790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

