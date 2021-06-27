Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.52 ($60.61).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

