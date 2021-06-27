KP Tissue Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.28. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$102.35 million and a PE ratio of -41.67.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.30 million. Analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

