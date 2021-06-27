KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) & Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Head-To-Head Contrast

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group 4.56% 7.11% 4.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KULR Technology Group and Vishay Precision Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vishay Precision Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vishay Precision Group has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Vishay Precision Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 377.92 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Vishay Precision Group $269.81 million 1.73 $10.79 million $1.32 26.02

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, paper, and food industries. The company offers its products under the Vishay Foil Resistors, Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Pacific Instruments, Micro-Measurements, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, BLH Nobel, KELK, GleebleVPG Onboard Weighing brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. sells its products through field application engineers. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

