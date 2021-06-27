Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

LSGOF opened at $9.77 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

