Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.50

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 380597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LCY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCY. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $108,789,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,886 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,262 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCY)

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

