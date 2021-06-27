Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,434 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $5,066,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 550,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $52.68 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.