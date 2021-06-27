Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) versus Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Financial Comparison

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) and Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Latch alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Latch and Nxt-ID, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latch 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nxt-ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Latch currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Latch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latch is more favorable than Nxt-ID.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latch and Nxt-ID’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latch N/A N/A -$7.39 million N/A N/A Nxt-ID $11.44 million 4.36 -$2.87 million N/A N/A

Nxt-ID has higher revenue and earnings than Latch.

Profitability

This table compares Latch and Nxt-ID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latch N/A N/A N/A Nxt-ID -74.23% -47.33% -18.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Latch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Nxt-ID shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Nxt-ID shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Latch beats Nxt-ID on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latch

Latch, Inc. makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in San Francisco and Taipei.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. It serves various end markets, including the security, healthcare, financial technology, and the IoT markets. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.