Lepricon Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million (L3P)

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Lepricon has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $59,570.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lepricon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

