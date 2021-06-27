Lido Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Stake in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of LMP Automotive worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.54. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

